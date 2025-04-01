Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.