Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.