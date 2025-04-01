Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,598,000 after buying an additional 217,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,280,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after purchasing an additional 477,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

