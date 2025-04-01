Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Logan Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LOECF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.
About Logan Energy
