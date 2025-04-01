Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LOECF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

About Logan Energy

Featured Stories

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

