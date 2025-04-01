Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.89) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 1,095.76% and a negative net margin of 427.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.10) EPS.

Local Bounti Trading Up 2.7 %

LOCL stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

