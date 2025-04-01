Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.89) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 1,095.76% and a negative net margin of 427.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.10) EPS.

Local Bounti Trading Up 2.7 %

LOCL stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.