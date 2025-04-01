Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Short Interest Update

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Loar Stock Up 7.2 %
NYSE LOAR traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 868,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99.
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.
