Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Short Interest Update

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loar Stock Up 7.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loar by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Loar by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

NYSE LOAR traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 868,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

