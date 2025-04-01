Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 4.53% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,877. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

