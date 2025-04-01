LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on LiqTech International
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.