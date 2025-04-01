LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Down 6.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 2,605,129 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Further Reading

