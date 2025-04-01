Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.