Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Update

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Life Time Group by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

