Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

