Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,815 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,354,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.4 %

YOU opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

