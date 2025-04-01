Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Corning by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Corning by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

