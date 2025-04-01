Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $205.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.06 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $224.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

