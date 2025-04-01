Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGGNY
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.9943 per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
