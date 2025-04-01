Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $25.71. 75,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 522,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $455,202 in the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $313,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,109,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,816,000 after buying an additional 282,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

