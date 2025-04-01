Korea Investment CORP Sells 90,500 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,628,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 525,844 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,372,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,901,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.