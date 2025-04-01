Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,189 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after buying an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

