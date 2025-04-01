Korea Investment CORP Has $8.63 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Toast worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,202,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,314.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

