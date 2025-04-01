Korea Investment CORP Has $4.85 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 271.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.5 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 243.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

