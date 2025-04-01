Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

