Korea Investment CORP Buys 11,500 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $329.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $409.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

