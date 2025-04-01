Korea Investment CORP Acquires 34,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $8,051,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

