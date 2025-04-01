Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAY traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

