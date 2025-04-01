Knott David M Jr Decreases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Knott David M Jr lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

