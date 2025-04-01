Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

