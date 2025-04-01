Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,424,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 7,470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.3 days.
Keyera Price Performance
KEYUF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 4,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Keyera has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.19.
Keyera Company Profile
