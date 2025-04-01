Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,424,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 7,470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.3 days.

Keyera Price Performance

KEYUF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 4,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Keyera has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

