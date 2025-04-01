Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

