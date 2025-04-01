JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,339,906 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,489,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,339,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Itaú Unibanco worth $235,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $68,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

