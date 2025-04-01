JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 425.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 113,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $686.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

