JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $233.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $233,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000.

MTUM stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.73. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

