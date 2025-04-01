JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $219.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.89% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $219,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AAXJ stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

