JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 60,294 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $175,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $108.49 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.