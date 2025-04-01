John M. Jansen Acquires 6,000 Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,054,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696,512. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.28. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

