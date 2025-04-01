Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

JEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,881. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.