iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BGRN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $48.54.
