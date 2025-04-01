iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.97% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

IFRA stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

