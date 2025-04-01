iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

