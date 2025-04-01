iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.98 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.13 and a 200 day moving average of $229.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

