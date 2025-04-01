iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

