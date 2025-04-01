iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PABU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $67.63.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.