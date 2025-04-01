iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Increased by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,242,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,578,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,176,000 after purchasing an additional 836,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

