iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000.

SUSA stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

