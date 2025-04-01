iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Plans Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 16.9% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBGA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (IBGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2044 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2044. The fund will terminate in December 2044. IBGA was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

