iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Plans Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 16.9% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IBGA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
