iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0846 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,393. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.