iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0846 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,393. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.