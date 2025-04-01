iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 351,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.70.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.