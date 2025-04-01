iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.9% increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 2,029,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

