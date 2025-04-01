iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 433,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 104,000 shares.The stock last traded at $62.15 and had previously closed at $62.24.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.