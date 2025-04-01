iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,489,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,037,018 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.52.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

