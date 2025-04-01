iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,489,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,037,018 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.52.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.