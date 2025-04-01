iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3256 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. 39,717,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,071,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

